Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.73. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 59,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

