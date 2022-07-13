Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives $368.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNDNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

