Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target at $951.67

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $951.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.70) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt cut Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.57) target price (up from GBX 1,175 ($13.97)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

FNLPF stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

