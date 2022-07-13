ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $113.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.89.

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ArcBest by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ArcBest by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 208.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

