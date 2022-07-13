Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.59

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and traded as high as $46.24. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 720 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.