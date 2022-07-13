SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.34. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 215,540 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

