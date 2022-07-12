Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 112,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 541,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

