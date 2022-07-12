Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 104,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

