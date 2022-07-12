Security Financial Services INC. Has $628,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo stock opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

