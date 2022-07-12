Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.64. The firm has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

