McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average of $248.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

