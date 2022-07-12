AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

