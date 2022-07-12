Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.