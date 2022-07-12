Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 58,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $289.04 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

