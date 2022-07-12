Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after buying an additional 158,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

