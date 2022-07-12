Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $85.79 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 10.2% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $85,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.29 and its 200 day moving average is $256.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

