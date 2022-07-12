Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

