IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

