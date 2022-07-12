Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

