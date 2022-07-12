Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

