Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 326,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

