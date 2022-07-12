iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.41 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

