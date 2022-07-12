Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

