Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average of $211.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.