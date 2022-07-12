Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 81,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

