Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,440 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

