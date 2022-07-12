Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $384.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

