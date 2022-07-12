Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 253 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $173.64. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

