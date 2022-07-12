Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes $941,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

