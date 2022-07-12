Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,968,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $289.04 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

