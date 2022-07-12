Howland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 867 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.18 and its 200 day moving average is $225.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

