Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $324.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.98 and its 200 day moving average is $350.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

