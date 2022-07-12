Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

