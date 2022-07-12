Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

