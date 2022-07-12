Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

