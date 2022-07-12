Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

