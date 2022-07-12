Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.