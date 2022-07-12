Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,566 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of C opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.
Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
