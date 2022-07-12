Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 12,621 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

