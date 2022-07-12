Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 290 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

