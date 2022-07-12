Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

Shares of NFLX opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.23. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

