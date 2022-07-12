Howland Capital Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

