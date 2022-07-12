Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Citigroup by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.