Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 90,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 78.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $205.72 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

