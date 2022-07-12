International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

IBM opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.