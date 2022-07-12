Iowa State Bank Has $264,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

