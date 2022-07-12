Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MRK opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

