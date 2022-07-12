Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

