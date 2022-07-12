Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.