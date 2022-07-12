HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.43.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.